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Hey, Pop! Ye’s Photos With His Four Children & Wife Bianca Censori At His Yeezy Show Have Fans Clapping It Up
By Artist,8 days ago
Ye, formerly Kanye West, is back outside with his fashion designs! The award-winning artist hosted a fashion show for his Yeezy brand in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Nov. 4). His wife, Bianca Censori, plus his four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago, and Psalm, were all present for the occasion! And fans’ reactions included overwhelming shock at how fast time is moving!