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St. Cloud Contractor Banned for Life After $518,000 Remodeling Scam
By Jordan De La Cruz,8 days ago
3800 Braddock Ave. NE — Reported Location of County Prosecution. A court judgment has permanently barred Saint Cloud contractor Ryan Pietron and his company, Affordable Home Remodeling, LLC, from Minnesota's residential construction industry. The judgment also holds them responsible for more than $1 million in restitution, civil penalties, and legal costs.
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