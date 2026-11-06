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Ravens vs. Jaguars score, takeaways: Baltimore unable to overcome QB crisis as Jacksonville rolls
By Bryan DeArdoCarter Bahns,8 days ago
Trevor Lawrence continued his torrid season and Jacksonville's defense smothered Joe Fagnano as the Jaguars completed a convincing victory over the injury-ravaged Ravens. On a rainy night, the Jaguars stormed into Baltimore and left with a 33-10 win over the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football." The win moved Jacksonville to 6-2, while Baltimore is now 4-5.