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Ford’s electric pickup is suddenly selling like hotcakes at 50% off used
By Peter Johnson,7 days ago
Once America’s most popular electric pickup, the Ford F-150 Lightning is finding a second life on the used market. Ford F-150 Lightning finds buyers in the used market. The F-150 Lightning is hard to pass up at 50% to 60% off sticker price, even used. With new models no longer available, Ford’s electric pickup is suddenly selling like hotcakes on the used market.