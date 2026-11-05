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Janus Electric secures battery supply deal for its battery-swap semi truck
By Jo Borrás,8 days ago
Australian conversion specialists Janus Electric have been celebrating a growing slate of orders for their Class 8 electric truck conversions, which ditch diesel in favor of advanced battery-swap electric power – but exactly how they’d deliver all those trucks was still a question. Now, we have an answer: Electrovaya will supply the batteries.