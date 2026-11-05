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Community Invited to 2027 Uncorking Opportunity! Scholarship Fundraiser – Jan. 22, 2027
6 days ago
Coos Bay, OR – The Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) Foundation, in partnership with the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute (OCCI) invite community members aged 21 and older to the 2027 Uncorking Opportunity! scholarship fundraiser on Friday, January 22, 2027, from 6–8 p.m. This fun foodie event brings the community together at OCCI to support scholarships that benefit local students pursuing high-skill training, transfer degrees and short-term certifications.