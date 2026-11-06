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Rhabdomyolysis and its warning signs
By Darren Doyle,8 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- After New York City Marathon runner Rachel Apa died during the event from rhabdomyolysis, some are asking what it is and what the warning signs are. Multiple sources indicate Apa died during the final stretch of the race and died from what her father shared was rhabdomyolysis. However, with the Measley Mile Mafia running streak club calling St. Joseph home, some area runners and more are asking what it is and how to identify it.