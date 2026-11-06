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LIVE: Man Swept Off Black Rocks into Lake Superior
8 days ago
My UP News reporter Schyler Perkins is live at a closed Presque Isle Park after a man was swept off Black Rocks into Lake Superior today. Dangerous wave conditions have forced first responders to put the water search on hold. In this live report, we show 2017 video highlighting the sheer power of these waves and speak with a local surfer who believes he interacted with the man just moments before he went to the rocks.