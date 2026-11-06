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DEC Region 9 highlights more than $34 million in grants awarded to local water quality protection projects
8 days ago
Funding to update aging water infrastructure, protect drinking water, reduce contributors to harmful algal blooms, and improve habitat; local grant awards part of $249 million in grants awarded to 181 water quality protection projects across state . New York State Department of Environmental Conservation press release. New York State...