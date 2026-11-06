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Morgan murder case moved to Nov. 17
By Editorials,8 days ago
During a court appearance in Boulder City Justice Court Tuesday, the man accused in the 2021 shooting death of Scott Dingman saw his next court date postponed for two weeks. John Powell Morgan III was present in Boulder City Justice Court in front of Judge Gregory Mills, who appeared via a video teleconference call. Judge Christopher Tilman recused himself from the case being that he had previously represented Morgan when Tilman was still in private practice.