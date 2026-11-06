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Lewiston Choraleers holiday program includes performance for Lewiston Christmas Walk
8 days ago
The Lewiston Choraleers will present its holiday program, “We Need a Little Christmas,” at three area church sites, beginning Nov. 28 with an evening performance for the wreath-lighting ceremony at the Ransomville Free Methodist Church, followed by an afternoon program on Dec. 5 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church as part of the Lewiston Christmas Walk sponsored by the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce.
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