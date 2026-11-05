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Sports News | LFI Vs CFP – Top 25 Playoff Rankings
6 days ago
One of the hottest items in sports news this week is the first release of the College Football Playoff (CFP) Top 25 rankings. The day prior we released the ACC Nation Level Field Index (LFI) to provide a compare and contrast based on similar standards just with a different approach. Fans and media always find themselves tied up in knots over the selection committee’s rankings and often with very good reason. There’s no difference this year.