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Blue Star Mothers NY7 hosts 'Pack the Truck' campaign with goal of sending 300 care packages to troops
8 days ago
Blue Star Mothers of America, Buffalo-Niagara NY7, is inviting the Western New York Community to come together and show support for military members serving away from home through two upcoming “Pack the Truck” donation events at Market in the Square locations in the coming weeks. The chapter hopes to collect enough items to assemble and send 300 care packages to service members.
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