undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BC incumbents victorious
By Editorials,8 days ago
But it wasn’t until just before midnight Tuesday that Nevada voters and politicians got their first glimpse as to what those voters said. During Tuesday’s 2026 Midterm Election, Boulder City residents were voting locally for mayor and two council seats, all of which are four-year terms. While the majority of the votes have been counted, there may still be more coming in over the next few days.