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Brandon Aiyuk will put ‘best foot forward' in 49ers meeting on Friday, per agent
By Tristi Rodriguez,8 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk and his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in fact, will report to the 49ers' facility Friday afternoon. Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday that his client has turned in paperwork to be reinstated to the 49ers and that the two plan to head to the facility in Santa Clara on Friday, stating that Aiyuk is "healthy and ready to get back on the field."