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New Forecast Shows Heavy Snow Returning to Major Highways Already Hit by Up to 20 Inches
By Editor recommendations,3 days ago
Autoblog and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. More than a foot of early snow now covers the high country, and drivers heading into the mountains this week face the first chain control signs and seasonal pass closures of the winter. California's three-level chain control system can require drivers to fit chains even on some all-wheel drive vehicles, depending on road conditions, according to Caltrans.