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Supreme Court Weighs Texas Death Row Inmate's Bid for a Second Habeas Review
By Beth Carter,6 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could decide whether a Texas death row inmate gets a second chance to prove he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution. Dexter Johnson, convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2007, argues that updated psychiatric standards make a claim available to him now that was not available when his first appeals began that same year.