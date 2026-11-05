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A Centennial Tribute to Route 66 Appears on Arcadia’s Bridge
By News Desk,4 days ago
Have you spotted something new on the Route 66 Bridge?. Arcadia has added a special centennial decal to celebrate 100 years of the legendary Mother Road. Designed by city staff, the decal honors a century of history, travel, and memories along Route 66. For generations, the highway has held a special place in the story of American road trips, and now the decal brings that milestone to a familiar local landmark.
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