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Police: Campaign consultant tied to text attacks on Mahoning County client
By Ally Ross, Multimedia Journalist,8 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN - Two mass text messages in the Mahoning County Commissioner’s race were allegedly sent by a political consultant working with the candidate they attacked, a police investigation has revealed. David Spencer, a Republican campaign operative, has been tied to the messages targeting Christine Oliver through his consulting firm,...
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