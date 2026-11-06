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Q&A: Gainesville Girl Scout creates Busy Bags to help children during stressful situations
By WUFT,8 days ago
An Alachua County-area Girl Scout is helping children navigate stressful situations with a little comfort and distraction. Avery Spurlock, 15, created “Busy Bags” as part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project. The drawstring bags contain small toys, fidget items, and other activities that Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies can give to children when responding to high-stress calls.