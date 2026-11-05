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Ubotica Demonstrates Autonomous Onboard Satellite Scheduling for Maritime Surveillance
4 days ago
DUBLIN — Space technology developer Ubotica Technologies demonstrated autonomous onboard observation scheduling aboard an operational satellite in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Using onboard artificial intelligence (AI), the satellite detected a maritime vessel in the Pacific Ocean and independently scheduled and executed a...