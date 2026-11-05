undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SpaceX Selects Qualcomm to Supply Terrestrial Base Stations for Starlink Mobile Network
5 days ago
SAN DIEGO — SpaceX has selected Qualcomm Technologies to provide terrestrial base stations for its planned nationwide Starlink Mobile network, Via Satellite reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The multi-year infrastructure agreement establishes a primary hardware vendor for the terrestrial ground segment of SpaceX’s hybrid satellite-cellular network, which aims...