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Hustisford School District to dissolve, transfer to Dodgeland School District
By Juliana Tornabene,5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire Hustisford School District will transfer to the Dodgeland School District after a board voted unanimously to approve its dissolution. The School District Boundary Appeal Board voted 7-0 Thursday to affirm the dissolution of the Hustisford School District after a series of public hearings, public comment and discussion.