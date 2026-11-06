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The Weekly Shuffle: Punk, twang and everything in between
By Charlene Arsenault,8 days ago
Worcester’s live music scene has never been particularly concerned with musical boundaries. You can hear punk at Ralph’s, country at Vincent’s, metal at the Palladium and an Irish session down the street, sometimes all in the same weekend. And that’s before you venture into the smaller bars, breweries and clubs where local musicians make their living, or at least enough to cover the gas. No, it’s not hopping and popping like it once was “back in the day,” but you can still find plenty if you look around.
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