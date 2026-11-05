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NASA Awards $1.07B in Ka-Band Space Relay Contracts to Viasat, SES and Astranis
7 days ago
CLEVELAND — NASA has awarded contracts totaling up to $1.07 billion to Viasat, SES, and Astranis Space Technologies to develop commercial Ka-band space relay capability concepts, as reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Administered under the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program’s Communications Services Project (CSP), the firm-fixed-price awards...