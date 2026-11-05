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UniSQ Demonstrates Tomographic Spectrometer During KREPE-3 Re-Entry Campaign
4 days ago
TOOWOOMBA, Australia — Researchers from the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) successfully captured the atmospheric breakup of returning spacecraft using a computed tomographic imaging spectrometer (CTIS) during an airborne observation mission over the Pacific Ocean, the university announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The flight collected real-time spectral data...