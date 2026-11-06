undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Ghosts’ Fans Waiting for Season 6 Have the Perfect 5-Season Replacement on Prime Video
By Taylor Vollman,8 days ago
Rose McIver is no stranger to supernatural comedies. For years before she was communing with ghosts, the New Zealand actress was a crime-solving zombie on the aptly titled iZombie. Premiering in 2015, The CW series ran for five seasons, totaling 71 episodes. It recently found a new home on Prime Video. With its easy access, familiar face, and overlapping themes, it is the perfect show for fans of Ghosts as they bide their time until it returns for its regular season.