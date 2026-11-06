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'completely irresponsible' says Shasta County DA after Newsom takes inmates off death row
By Kaleb Clark,8 days ago
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County District Attorney released a statement after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that sentences of all California death row prisoners will be commuted, leaving them to life in prison without parole. “Governor Gavin Newsom's decision is completely irresponsible and fails to take into consideration the victims,...