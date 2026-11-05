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Flaco el Jandro, “Cobarde” (Woollystar Sessions)
3 days ago
Our next artist in the Woollystar Festival lineup is Flaco el Jandro, captured live at the Northern California festival in June. Woollystar founder and curator Avery Hellman, better known to many as ISMAY, says, “You may recognize this guy from Chuck Prophet’s Cumbia band, but as you can see with his belt buckle glinting by our old sheep wagon, Flaco el Jandro has his own thing going on. I’ve always wanted to capture an artist in the pastoral landscape of the Eastern Sierra, and showcase a piece of the region’s Basque sheepherding history.