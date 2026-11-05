undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Courage to Believe: Silas House returns for the 2026 Festival of Faiths
6 days ago
Over the course of his lengthy literary career, Silas House has frequently explored the uneasy intersections of religion, identity, community and belonging, often challenging the cultural and political forces shaping his native Kentucky while celebrating the people and landscapes that make it home. We recently caught up with the celebrated novelist by phone for a quick conversation tied to his participation in this year’s Festival of Faiths gathering, which once again unfolds at several prominent venues in downtown Louisville between November 11-13.
1