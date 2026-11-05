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Jackie Zykan Maître Liquoriste + Perfumer + Herbalist
7 days ago
The holiday season is upon us and with it brings so many facets. There are traditions we abide by, there are traditions we question and perhaps permit ourselves to rewrite. Our family structure may have changed, our career or finances may be different, maybe it’s our diet that has shifted and we find ourselves struggling to partake in the comfort of the familiar while maintaining what we need today. This season can be incredibly confronting, both in its forced look at last year versus this one, and in its normalized imposition of our sacred home spaces. Much like anything else this time of year is a quintessential poster child of duality, offering sweet and sour exchanges, expectation versus personal truth, and old versus new. For a number of reasons we may default to the usual dog and pony act, even if just simply to minimize the risk of scrutiny. Traditions are rituals in their own right, and sometimes we let loyalty to the family and civility drive the bus at our own expense. After all, it can require a certain level of audacity to honor what would best serve our minds and bodies in the present moment, particularly if it’s a change from the usual. There is no shame either way. Maybe you’re so burnt out you would rather not have to think about the “how” of doing anything differently. That's real and valid. Maybe you feel guilty for breaking your less-sugar rule by eating Aunt Edna’s Jell-O salad but feel inclined to do it anyway because somewhere within you want to be seen as polite. It all belongs. Have some grace with yourself and do your best to choose what you need in order to stay in balance, and forgive yourself if you don’t. The world is a bit chaotic to say the least and it’s worth doing whatever you can to keep your wits clean and clear, even when that means just filing in line. It doesn’t require grand gestures to show yourself a little love in the process, every little bit counts. If you are interested in a little assistance, the plant world has support on offer should you choose it.