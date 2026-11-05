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Brightline resumes service from Orlando to West Palm Beach after widespread flooding
2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - Brightline has resumed passenger service between Orlando and West Palm Beach, the company announced Thursday. The high-speed rail company temporarily suspended service Monday after extreme flooding in Brevard County affected the service route. The company said teams worked with the Florida East Coast Railway and Brevard County...
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