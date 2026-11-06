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The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Bridget Jones, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s f ormer Prime Minister Najib Razak is set to leave prison for house arrest after his political party on Friday paid a 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) fine required under the terms of his royal pardon. Najib, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld his conviction in a case linked to the multi-billion dollar looting of the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Malaysia’s king in September granted Najib a rare royal clemency, allowing him to serve the remainder of his prison term for graft under house arrest. Asyraf Wajid Dusuki, secretary-general of the United Malays National Organization, said in a statement that the party had collected sufficient funds through its donation drive for Najib. He said the party had completed payment of the fine at the High Court earlier Friday.