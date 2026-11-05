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Making the case for the NE 7th Ave greenway (again)
By Guest Contributor,6 days ago
Written by Anders Hart, a NE 7th Avenue resident. Portland’s bike network relies on neighborhood greenways, which PBOT defines as “low-traffic and low-speed streets where we give priority to people walking, bicycling, and rolling.” This approach works well enough, provided there are greenways connecting point A to point B. One of the most glaring gaps in the city’s greenway network is NE 7th Avenue, which connects North/Northeast Portland to Southeast via the Blumenauer Bridge across I-84. This corridor has a long history of city-led community engagement, which, while commendable, led to PBOT’s misguided 2019 decision to put a greenway on NE 9th Ave rather than the more logical choice of NE 7th Ave. With PBOT updating the 20-year Transportation System Plan (TSP) and changes proposed for Portland Public Schools (PPS) boundaries, now is the perfect time to revisit that decision and designate NE 7th as a neighborhood greenway.