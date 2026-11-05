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It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas! Set Up For The Christkindl Markt Begins.
By West Michigan Tourist Association,5 days ago
The holiday season is officially taking shape in downtown Grand Rapids as setup begins for one of the city’s largest holiday attractions, the Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt, at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Now entering its fourth year, the Christkindl Markt is a traditional European-inspired Christmas market that has...