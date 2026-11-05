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5 Things That Can Make Your Home Harder to Heat
By Brandon Marcus,5 days ago
A furnace can run for hours without making a house feel comfortable. The thermostat keeps demanding more heat, the utility bill keeps climbing, and someone eventually reaches for another sweater. Before blaming the heating system, take a closer look at the house itself. Several ordinary features can make a home lose heat faster than the furnace can replace it. Some hide in places homeowners rarely visit, while others sit in plain sight and quietly undermine the entire heating operation.