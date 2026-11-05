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Your Mechanic Finds Metal in Your Oil — What Does That Mean?
By Brandon Marcus,5 days ago
A little metal inside an engine can mean a very expensive problem is developing. It can also mean something less alarming than a repair estimate that suddenly makes your stomach drop. When a mechanic finds shiny particles in your motor oil, the real question isn’t simply whether metal exists. It’s what kind of metal appeared, how much accumulated, and where it came from.