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10 District of Hawaiʻi Assistant US Attorneys, staff, and agents honored at 2026 Director’s Awards
8 days ago
Ten District of Hawaiʻi Assistant US Attorneys, staff, and agents honored at 2026 Director’s Awards held Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C. The team received the Director’s Award for Superior Performance by a Litigation Team for their role in the investigation and prosecution of the Miske Enterprise, led by Michael J. Miske, which was a violent criminal organization operating in Hawaiʻi for decades.