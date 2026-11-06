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Kiyomi McMiller delivers historic performance as Florida routs UCF
8 days ago
Kiyomi McMiller has played just two games at the O’Connell Center, but she has already cemented herself in the record books. McMiller scored 42 points in Florida’s 95-65 win against Central Florida on Thursday, recording the fourth-highest individual scoring performance in Gators women's basketball history. The effort also marked a career-high, surpassing her 40-point performance at Penn State last season.
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