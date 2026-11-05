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Flores Earns NACC All-Conference
4 days ago
RIVER FOREST, ILL. -- Following the conclusion of the 2026 women's soccer season, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) announced the All-Conference teams, composed of 53 of the top players throughout the 13 teams in the conference. One lone Cougar found her name written on that list in first-time recipient Natalie Flores (Placentia, Calif.). For a strong season, Flores wrote her name on the 2026 NACC All-Conference Honorable Mention list.