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‘God’s timing was perfect’: UNCW student celebrates kidney transplant after 7-Year battle
By WECT Staff,8 days ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After seven years on dialysis, 26-year-old UNCW student Stephanie Ortiz has a brand-new lease on life. Ortiz was just a teenager when her life changed overnight. An active, athletic high schooler who loved playing soccer, she suddenly found herself exhausted and constantly struggling to catch her breath.