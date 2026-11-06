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Cataract after electrical injury: clinical characteristics and surgical management outcomes, a case report of three cases
By Yue Wang,8 days ago
Electric cataract, a rare and vision-threatening complication, is frequently observed in patients following electrical injuries. Current knowledge of its clinical characteristics and treatment is largely derived from a limited number of case reports. This report presents three cases of distinct types of electric cataract, with detailed documentation of disease progression, clinical features, individualized surgical management, and corresponding outcomes.