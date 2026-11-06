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Christmas Horror Movies in 2026, From Violent Night 2 to Free Classics on Tubi
By Philip Hernandez,7 days ago
Violent Night streams on Netflix, and Violent Night 2 opens in theaters December 4. Image: Universal Pictures. If you want a little more fear with your holiday cheer, Christmas horror is a growing genre, and December searches for Christmas horror movies are now more than double what they were in 2016, according to Google Trends. This year brings four new ones, Christmas at the Kringles, Violent Night 2 and Shudder’s Unholy Night and Red Snow, and the classics are streaming, many of them free on Tubi.