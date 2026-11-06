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Freestyle Musical Brings 1980s Latin Love Story to LA's Wilshire Ebell
By Juliette Kessler,8 days ago
A love story born on a freestyle dance floor in 1987 is coming to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre this Friday, as “Freestyle: A Love Story” makes its Los Angeles debut, according to the Los Angeles Times. The musical follows Ana and Junior, two middle-aged Caribbean Latinos who fall for each other at a freestyle show before reuniting decades later at a Freestyle Extravaganza inside New York's Radio City Music Hall.