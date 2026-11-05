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Southwest sets deadline for credit-card Companion Pass bonuses
By Randy Petersen,3 days ago
Under the revised program, unlimited Companion Pass trips require Southwest Platinum status, earned with 140,000 Tier Qualifying Points or 100 qualifying one-way flights. Members can instead earn three Companion Pass trips with 95,000 Tier Qualifying Points or 75 qualifying one-way flights; each trip may cover a one-way or round-trip itinerary. Welcome, referral and anniversary bonuses do not count toward those status thresholds.