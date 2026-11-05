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Acura Is Keeping the Original NSX Alive By Rolling Out More Than 3,000 New Parts
By Zach Butler,3 days ago
If you need fresh OEM parts for your Acura NSX, your local dealer has you covered. The original Honda/Acura NSX is a sports car legend, though it’s running up against the same problem folks face when driving any decades-old sports car: getting parts. Back in April, Honda announced its Heritage Parts program, aimed at providing better support to classic Acura and Honda performance models for years to come. Fast forward to this week, and the automaker is making good on that promise by rolling out a 3,000-part catalog for the first-generation NSX.
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