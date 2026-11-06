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Fond du Lac Teen Placed in Secure Detention After Tip From Overseas Flags Mass Shooting Threat
By Noah Harper,8 days ago
Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Facility — Juvenile Placed in Secure Detention. A 15-year-old Fond du Lac resident is now sitting in county secure detention after police say online statements referencing a possible mass shooting triggered an investigation that reached from the FBI's national threat center to a tipster located outside the United States. Detectives searched the teen's home, seized multiple firearms along with a computer and cell phone, and have referred charges of terrorist threats and disorderly conduct to Fond du Lac County Human Services Youth Justice for consideration.