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Brutal assault outside city contractor’s office recounted by FBI informant
By Natalie Orenstein,8 days ago
An emotional Mario Juarez described a brutal assault by Duong family members and associates in federal court on Thursday, painting a vivid picture for the jury of the events leading up to his decision to inform law enforcement of the alleged bribery conspiracy involving former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former romantic partner Andre Jones, and David and Andy Duong.
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