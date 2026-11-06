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Hollywood Dig Begins on 45-Unit Affordable Complex Near Highland Avenue
By Gabriela Martinez,8 days ago
1248 N. Cherokee Ave. — Approximate Site of Affordable Housing Project. Construction is underway on a new affordable housing complex near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood, where crews are building a five-story structure that will hold 45 one- and two-bedroom apartments with no on-site parking. The project, rising at 1248 N. Cherokee Ave., will set aside every unit except a mandatory manager's apartment for low- and moderate-income renters.