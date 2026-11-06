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Dodgers Foundation Breaks Ground on $1.4M Ballfields at Fire-Ravaged Farnsworth Park
By Ben Levine,8 days ago
Charles S. Farnsworth Park — Site Of Proposed Dodgers Dreamfields. Nearly two years after the Eaton Fire tore through Altadena, Charles S. Farnsworth Park marked a milestone Thursday: a groundbreaking ceremony for two new baseball and softball fields funded by a $1.4 million Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation project. The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon, began with a 10 a.m. county program, followed by the Dodgers Dreamfields groundbreaking at 11 a.m., with light refreshments offered to attendees.